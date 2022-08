I don't know for sure but I would very much doubt it. I have Pros and none of the three sizes of the supplied silicone tips give me a really secure fit - which is Very Annoying. Eg. I like to wear them when I'm washing the car but with even that sort of movement, they fall out. Maybe I have odd-shaped ears - YMMV.

I now wear them with aftermarket silicone jackets that have a curved hook that fits into the the ridge of the ear - plus a silicone lanyard that connects the two, so that if one falls out, the other one in the ear will stop it falling to the ground.

They sound really great but it's a mixed experience for me. I bought them just before COVID to wear on flights - and have not yet used them on a plane. If/when I do, I will always be very concerned that if one falls out and goes down the side of the seat, it may be a no-show retrieving it. I would certainly be wearing the safety gear on a plane.