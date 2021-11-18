Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Apple iOS and devices Recommend an iPhone?
JayADee

2050 posts

Uber Geek


#290539 18-Nov-2021 06:45
Hi all,

 

My iPhone SE's (older version, not latest one) battery is terrible even though it shouldn’t be. It can't last 3/4 of a day to scan in at shops and that's with everything else turned off ie wifi, location, Bluetooth. I think it must be one of those batteries that would have been eligible for replacement. I don’t have an Apple repair place anywhere near me.

 

I'd also like a bigger screen since my eyes aren’t that great.

 

So I need longevity and a bigger screen, don't want to break the bank and because we're retired next month (me medically for a long while now and hubby turning 65) it's going to need to last a long time. So a model without issues! Also I take daily photos and videos and my SE camera is not great.

 

Does anyone want to recommend me an iPhone? I'm not up on what models are latest etc. I'll probably buy new so I know it's in good Nick to start with and it'll likely be my last new one.

 

 Thanks!

 1 | 2
MaxineN
1053 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2814975 18-Nov-2021 07:10
You might be able to catch an iPhone Xr on sale for dead cheap.

Also recommend an iPhone 11.

You should still be able to get these two brand new. My only question is does it have to be an iPhone?




alasta
5744 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2814986 18-Nov-2021 07:51
For your particular situation I would go for the iPhone 11. It's the cheapest current offering with a display bigger than your SE, it's good value for money, and it will be supported for a few years to come.

shk292
2399 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2814988 18-Nov-2021 08:08
My son just bought an XR, around $770 from JB HiFi for the 128GB model I think.  Seems nice, doesn't have the big bezels of the SE so the screen is bigger.  I think most places are running out stock so you'll need to hunt around to get one.



zocster
1918 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2814992 18-Nov-2021 08:15
Have you a budget in mind? I was lucky to have bid on a 12pro 512, scored for $1420 on TradeMe which includes another 12 months of apple care plus. There are different iPhones, and now they are all moving to gestures and face ID, so if you are not happy with those, you might look at the 8 plus or something that are quite good priced refurbs on TradeMe. 

RunningMan
7078 posts

Uber Geek


  #2814999 18-Nov-2021 08:29
Only problem with the XR is it is a couple of generations old now, so support won't be around for as long as a newer model. Could be a consideration if you are intending on using it for many years.

MaxineN
1053 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2815016 18-Nov-2021 09:04
RunningMan:

 

Only problem with the XR is it is a couple of generations old now, so support won't be around for as long as a newer model. Could be a consideration if you are intending on using it for many years.

 

 

 

 

You say that yet the 6s and the SE 2016 still got iOS 15. That's around 6 years of support. Apple really do like supporting their devices until the end of time it seems so the XR is not a bad choice.




KiwiME
199 posts

Master Geek


  #2815151 18-Nov-2021 11:18
I also love the original SE because it's small and light, easy to carry around in my pocket. I had no real issues with it and was on my 3rd battery.  Changed those myself but it's certainly not a trivial task.

 

I have an X as well but it's like carrying around a brick, otherwise a very nice phone to use.

 

I now use a 13 mini and it's in the middle size and weight-wise, much like the 6, 7 and 8. The wide angle lens is a useful feature not found in my 2 other phones.

 

The reason I bought the latest iPhone is because it dawned on me that the latest releases represent the best value for money, provided it's within my budget.  I'll generally use a phone for 3 years and the discounted price for what is already a 1 year old phone is just not enough.



duckDecoy
569 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2815172 18-Nov-2021 11:55
My old iPhone 6 battery was hopeless but old so I decided to upgrade to the SE last December thinking it would be a vast improvement.

 

In my opinion the battery on my new SE iPhone is rubbish, I am not a hard core user but do use some social media during the day and maybe watch some YouTube etc, and I rarely get through the day without it getting down to 30% by the evening so have to top it up.  Wish i'd got a Samsung

 

Functionally i have no problems, but to me if your phone's battery gets to the stage where you stop doing what you want to do for fear of it running out its not that good.

davidcole
5539 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2815191 18-Nov-2021 12:19
The only decision you need to make really is : do you want Touch ID or happy to go without it.

If you want Touch ID then you either get an model I think up to iPhone X. Or a newer SE version. Internally these are similar to an iPhone 11 - but doesn’t have as many cameras.

If not then any model within your budget should suffice




Handsomedan
4878 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2815192 18-Nov-2021 12:19
I've just ordered an iPhone XR for my youngest son - brand new 128gb from JB Hifi for $766.00 It'll replace his iPhone 7 that has just about seen its last days on this earth. 

 

 




lxsw20
2952 posts

Uber Geek


  #2815199 18-Nov-2021 12:28
MaxineN:

 

RunningMan:

 

Only problem with the XR is it is a couple of generations old now, so support won't be around for as long as a newer model. Could be a consideration if you are intending on using it for many years.

 

 

 

 

You say that yet the 6s and the SE 2016 still got iOS 15. That's around 6 years of support. Apple really do like supporting their devices until the end of time it seems so the XR is not a bad choice.

 

 

 

 

Correct, but the Xr came out in 2018, so it probably has another 3+ years of support, so there is possibly better value to be had in going newer generation if you plan to hang on to the phone for a while.

 

The newer SE is based on the iPhone 11, so probably supported for another 4+ years

 

12 Mini is $1049 retail, about the same physical size as the newer SE, but with a bigger screen.

 

 

 

You're probably best off going into a retail shop and playing with them. You can make the font bigger etc, so have a play with those settings and see what you like.

JayADee

2050 posts

Uber Geek


  #2815392 18-Nov-2021 18:12
Thanks all, knew I could count on you lot. Some good suggestions there.

 

I did debate another brand of phone (lots of nice looking phones out there a lot cheaper!) but I have only ever owned an iPhone and I like how it integrates with my iPad and hubby's phone and iPad. I pretty much can’t live without an iPad. Hubby tried a Huawei phone once and hated it. 

 

Going into a shop is a good idea. I went in today and they had all 3 models of 13 and a 12. They've all got bigger screens than mine, even the smallest model which is good. I'll check prices on the 11, it sounds good. I guess it comes down to what you want to pay for one. I want a non problem one as I take really good care of my phones and they are minimally used aside from photos on my daily walk and there as an emergency phone and the occasional look once a week over VPN to my house security cameras when I am shopping but the hardware on mine (battery in this case) has let me down.

 

My hubby accidentally mowed over his phone fairly recently that was the same gen SE as mine. I gave him my original gen 1 model SE and it has a better battery than my newer SE and he leaves the wifi on. Update: actually I think that might be my iPhone 5 I gave him. It's in amazing condition, I had a new battery put in)

 

I don't have the patience to replace my own battery. One time I replaced a water damaged screen also on a rose gold, first gen SE (when hubby went into the river with it in his pocket to rescue our German shepherd who got stuck in a snag) and I had to swap over the home button and speaker as well as disconnecting the battery and then reassembled the whole thing to a looking-good, working state but it was a long, fiddly process and not one I care to repeat, even to do a battery. It's a very fiddly job and worse when you have bent, arthritic fingers!

 

 

 

So yeah, thanks for the suggestions, I'm going to look into some of them. I don't want too old of a model because ideally I'd like it to last a while…

JPNZ
913 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2815518 19-Nov-2021 08:10
There really is so much choice

 

Higher spend iphone 13 or 13 mini depending on how your eyes like the screen. $1250 to $1420

 

Middle spend iphone 12 or 12 mini (as above) $1050 to $1250

 

Low spend iphone 11 or iphone XR $750 to $1000




JayADee

2050 posts

Uber Geek


  #2815535 19-Nov-2021 08:39
Good summary, thanks!

davidcole
5539 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2815541 19-Nov-2021 08:48
JPNZ:

 

There really is so much choice

 

Higher spend iphone 13 or 13 mini depending on how your eyes like the screen. $1250 to $1420

 

Middle spend iphone 12 or 12 mini (as above) $1050 to $1250

 

Low spend iphone 11 or iphone XR $750 to $1000

 

 

SE 2020 between the 11 and 12 - for $749

 

 




