Hi all,
My iPhone SE's (older version, not latest one) battery is terrible even though it shouldn’t be. It can't last 3/4 of a day to scan in at shops and that's with everything else turned off ie wifi, location, Bluetooth. I think it must be one of those batteries that would have been eligible for replacement. I don’t have an Apple repair place anywhere near me.
I'd also like a bigger screen since my eyes aren’t that great.
So I need longevity and a bigger screen, don't want to break the bank and because we're retired next month (me medically for a long while now and hubby turning 65) it's going to need to last a long time. So a model without issues! Also I take daily photos and videos and my SE camera is not great.
Does anyone want to recommend me an iPhone? I'm not up on what models are latest etc. I'll probably buy new so I know it's in good Nick to start with and it'll likely be my last new one.
Thanks!