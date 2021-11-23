so i have bought 2 old iphones from 2 different people
both have "new battery" installed
both phones show 100% battery capacity
both phones shuts off at 70%
any ideas why?
done the calibration thing a few times
iphone 5S, iphone SE (gen 1)
apart from the obvious don't buy an iphone with 3rd party battery - i'm interested in theories on why it shows 100% capacity (presumably a measure of voltage?)
vs why it can't/won't power the phone beyond 70% - software vs cheaply made/poor chemicals/etc -> inadequate current supply?
Maybe the genuine battery has specific functionality that measures the battery capacity. If that functionality is absent on a dodgy replacement battery then iOS may well just report 100% by default.
Eva888: Mine used to stop at 80% I found out it was due to a feature Apple implemented to extend the life of the battery. Apple introduced a battery optimization feature that slows down how your iPhone is charging, and holds it at a lower percentage to prevent over stressing the battery.
are you talking about charging? or discharging?
Batman:Eva888: Mine used to stop at 80% I found out it was due to a feature Apple implemented to extend the life of the battery. Apple introduced a battery optimization feature that slows down how your iPhone is charging, and holds it at a lower percentage to prevent over stressing the battery.
are you talking about charging? or discharging?
Eva888:
When charging the phone.
we're talking about discharging
Linux: 3rd party battery is the issue!
Third party iPhone batteries are (sadly) often garbage. When I used to do phone repair the failure rate we saw was staggering.
Apple apparently don't sell genuine ones to consumers. So whether does someone buy a good quality battery from. IMO as batteries are consumables, all manufacturers should be required to sell consumables to consumers. Likewise parts to consumers if they want to do their own repairs. Surprised the consumer magazine hasn't got into it more. An iPhone se is about 5 years old, and it isn't economic to sent it to apple to get repaired when it is only worth about $100.