iphone shuts off 70% new 3rd party battery
Batman

#290610 23-Nov-2021 06:48
so i have bought 2 old iphones from 2 different people

 

both have "new battery" installed

 

both phones show 100% battery capacity

 

both phones shuts off at 70%

 

any ideas why?

 

done the calibration thing a few times

 

iphone 5S, iphone SE (gen 1)




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Batman

  #2817384 23-Nov-2021 06:50
apart from the obvious don't buy an iphone with 3rd party battery - i'm interested in theories on why it shows 100% capacity (presumably a measure of voltage?)

 

vs why it can't/won't power the phone beyond 70% - software vs cheaply made/poor chemicals/etc -> inadequate current supply?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

alasta
  #2817423 23-Nov-2021 08:30
Maybe the genuine battery has specific functionality that measures the battery capacity. If that functionality is absent on a dodgy replacement battery then iOS may well just report 100% by default. 

MaxineN
  #2817425 23-Nov-2021 08:33
If iOS detects that's the battery serial numbers weren't transferred over it would give you a non genuine warning and tell you to service the battery.

What has happened is that the serials did get transferred over from the old battery but the batteries used were either faulty or you got ripped off and they're using junk batteries that can't handle the phone.

Apple still services the SE 1st gen so I would take that back to apple.
The 5s? I would either cut the loss there or take it to another 3rd party and get their assessment. If they suspect foul play then I would go back to the original 3rd party and demand that you get it rectified for free.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



Batman

  #2817451 23-Nov-2021 09:23
I bought both phones for less than the price of a genuine battery. Sorry I'm not talking about whether I got ripped off or not, just trying to understand why.

Interestingly on both phones it's the magical 70%




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Eva888
  #2817484 23-Nov-2021 10:58
Mine used to stop at 80% I found out it was due to a feature Apple implemented to extend the life of the battery. Apple introduced a battery optimization feature that slows down how your iPhone is charging, and holds it at a lower percentage to prevent over stressing the battery.

Batman

  #2817708 23-Nov-2021 13:15
Eva888: Mine used to stop at 80% I found out it was due to a feature Apple implemented to extend the life of the battery. Apple introduced a battery optimization feature that slows down how your iPhone is charging, and holds it at a lower percentage to prevent over stressing the battery.

 

are you talking about charging? or discharging?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Eva888
  #2817838 23-Nov-2021 16:15
Batman:

Eva888: Mine used to stop at 80% I found out it was due to a feature Apple implemented to extend the life of the battery. Apple introduced a battery optimization feature that slows down how your iPhone is charging, and holds it at a lower percentage to prevent over stressing the battery.


are you talking about charging? or discharging?



When charging the phone.




Batman

  #2817839 23-Nov-2021 16:17
Eva888:

When charging the phone.

 

we're talking about discharging




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Linux
  #2817849 23-Nov-2021 16:56
3rd party battery is the issue!

Peppery
  #2818905 24-Nov-2021 22:51
Linux: 3rd party battery is the issue!

 

Third party iPhone batteries are (sadly) often garbage. When I used to do phone repair the failure rate we saw was staggering.

mattwnz
  #2818938 25-Nov-2021 00:39
Apple apparently don't sell genuine ones to consumers. So whether does someone buy a good quality battery from. IMO as batteries are  consumables, all manufacturers should be required to sell consumables to consumers. Likewise parts to consumers if they want to do their own repairs. Surprised the consumer magazine hasn't got into it more. An iPhone se is about 5 years old, and it isn't economic to sent it to apple to get repaired when it is only worth about $100.

