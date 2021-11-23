If iOS detects that's the battery serial numbers weren't transferred over it would give you a non genuine warning and tell you to service the battery.



What has happened is that the serials did get transferred over from the old battery but the batteries used were either faulty or you got ripped off and they're using junk batteries that can't handle the phone.



Apple still services the SE 1st gen so I would take that back to apple.

The 5s? I would either cut the loss there or take it to another 3rd party and get their assessment. If they suspect foul play then I would go back to the original 3rd party and demand that you get it rectified for free.