Hi team

When I’m at home, I can only get 3 bars of 3G, when other iPhones (and my iPad) happily sit on 2 bars of 4G (all on Spark) - work android phone also locks on 4G easy.

Haven’t seen anything online, but I did a soft reset (up, down, sleep Botton) and voilà my phone picked up 2 bars of 4g too, before dropping back to 3G 30 mins later.

don’t have an issue at home as I’ve got the wifi, but not ideal knowing it’s potentially not using 4g when it can be.

phone works fine in the CBD, so thinking it could be a 28 band issue.

running iOS 14.8 - am yet to see if iOS15 would change anything

any help would be appreciated