Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesiPhone 12 Pro - strange RF issue
Aucklandjafa

137 posts

Master Geek


#290710 29-Nov-2021 21:16
Send private message

Hi team

 

When I’m at home, I can only get 3 bars of 3G, when other iPhones (and my iPad) happily sit on 2 bars of 4G (all on Spark) - work android phone also locks on 4G easy.

 

Haven’t seen anything online, but I did a soft reset (up, down, sleep Botton) and voilà my phone picked up 2 bars of 4g too, before dropping back to 3G 30 mins later.

 

don’t have an issue at home as I’ve got the wifi, but not ideal knowing it’s potentially not using 4g when it can be.

 

phone works fine in the CBD, so thinking it could be a 28 band issue.

 

running iOS 14.8 - am yet to see if iOS15 would change anything

 

any help would be appreciated 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
Linux
8931 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2821258 29-Nov-2021 21:27
Send private message

Why are you running an older iOS version? First thing I would do is update

Aucklandjafa

137 posts

Master Geek


  #2821268 29-Nov-2021 22:08
Send private message

I’ve found that iPhones operate/run best on their original release software - this is my 8th one. If there was a known issue for the 12, and iOS15 fixed it, then I’d totally upgrade 

MaxineN
1012 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2821270 29-Nov-2021 22:16
Send private message

iOS 15.1.1 includes many fixes including call issues and modem firmware upgrades, security fixes, features and optimizations.

 

 

 

Well worth having!

 

 

 

Also do you have another iPhone 12 Pro to compare? What are the other devices that do not have issues + carriers?




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



Nate001
522 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2821292 30-Nov-2021 00:12
Send private message

Aucklandjafa:

 

I’ve found that iPhones operate/run best on their original release software - this is my 8th one. If there was a known issue for the 12, and iOS15 fixed it, then I’d totally upgrade 

 

 

Can't tell if you're being serious, or taking the mickey... 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73787 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2821347 30-Nov-2021 08:47
Send private message

I have removed quite a few off-topic comments. 

 

For what is worth, I'd recommend using the latest iOS as it introduces changes that can impact radio performance.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10935 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2821351 30-Nov-2021 08:53
Send private message

Your statement is 100% false regarding software. It is vitally important to keep your phone up to date as these updates have improvements, but also security fixes and baseband firmware (the thing that gets you online). Also apps are developed for the newest versions of iOS therefore you holding back means some apps may not work as expected.

So, update your phone. I can tell you now as an iPhone 12 Pro user myself iOS 15 comes with improvements and doesn’t effect the speed of the phone at all. And considering these updates come with baseband firmware this may solve your issue. But I seriously don’t want to see any more threads opened regarding phone issues if you have not run a software update as it just wastes time.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Linux
8931 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2821897 30-Nov-2021 17:33
Send private message

Well that should be the very first you do so now you can investigate further!

Are the other iPhones in the house the same model?



RunningMan
7002 posts

Uber Geek


  #2821905 30-Nov-2021 17:49
Send private message

Not saying whether or not this would affect the OP's issue, but iOS 15 is the first from Apple where they are continuing full support of the previous release (14.8). You can remain on 14.8.x and still get security and bug fixes. Obviously you miss out on all the new features.

 

I'd recommend upgrading to the current release (15.1), but Apple does permit you to remain on 14.8 and get security updates.

 

https://9to5mac.com/2021/06/07/apple-will-let-users-stay-on-ios-14-and-receive-security-updates-even-after-ios-15-is-released/


Create new topic





News and reviews »

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 