iPad 5 32GB says it is full after reset
SATTV

1342 posts

Uber Geek


#293167 3-Jan-2022 09:32
Send private message

Hi All,

 

My wife has an iPad 5 and has been complaining about no storage, it will not open some apps due to lack of storage.

 

We pay for 50GB iCloud backup, I have been deleting phots off the iPad to free up space but every time I do that it is filled by "other" data.

 

If you read online "other" data is like cache, she plays a few games so I thought that my be it. There have also been lots of apps installed an removed over the years.

 

So I but the bullet and factory reset the device.

 

It would not restore the backup and gave an error, I set it up as a new device and the first thing it tells me is that it is full.

 

 

 

 

 

Reading online it says that you should be able to connect to iTunes and delete the 'Other" data from there, I connected to my Mac and authorized but it will no show ( 2011 MBP ) 

 

I installed iTunes on my W11 computer and it will not show there either.

 

I have reset again and have the same results.

 

I have tried three different cables, two are genuine apple cables one is ( supposedly ) MFI certified.

 

We have had this from new, I cant remember how old, probably 3 or 4 years old.

 

I really need help removing the other data, I am about to try recovery mode, I would hate to think that the iPad is obsolete.

 

 

 

 

I have not found an answer on this error code so am still trying what I can.

 

I also have restarted everything and removed and reinstalled drivers.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
RunningMan
7046 posts

Uber Geek


  #2842368 3-Jan-2022 09:51
Send private message

I'd give recovery mode a go. From memory, power off the iPad, hold down the home button, and plug it into iTunes while continuing to hold the home button. Probably find the MBP 2011 has a version of iTunes that is outdated, so perhaps try the W11 version first.

 

This may or may not force you to update to iOS 15.2 at the same time.

zocster
1914 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2842369 3-Jan-2022 09:53
Send private message

How did you reset? Erase all content and settings?

tripp
3672 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2842378 3-Jan-2022 10:13
Send private message

You could try DFU mode, this puts in like a recovery mode that you will need itunes for.  It will reload the OS and delete everything on the device.  Google DFU mode ipad for more info on it.  I would use the windows 11 machine if the macbook itunes is out of date etc.

 

 

 

 



SATTV

1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2842380 3-Jan-2022 10:17
Send private message

zocster: How did you reset? Erase all content and settings?

 

Yes / correct - that is the option I chose




I know enough to be dangerous

SATTV

1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2842381 3-Jan-2022 10:20
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

I'd give recovery mode a go. From memory, power off the iPad, hold down the home button, and plug it into iTunes while continuing to hold the home button. Probably find the MBP 2011 has a version of iTunes that is outdated, so perhaps try the W11 version first.

 

This may or may not force you to update to iOS 15.2 at the same time.

 

 

iTunes still does not recognize the iPad, I suspect that you are right about the MBP but it did update iTunes before it would open.

 

I will give recovery mode another go.

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

zocster
1914 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2842382 3-Jan-2022 10:22
Send private message

Disable cloud backup / restore for now? You should also try dfu restore asap after reset.

SATTV

1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2842383 3-Jan-2022 10:26
Send private message

I have the device in DFU mode and looks good, it is updating to 15.2 by the looks.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous



MadEngineer
3020 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2842389 3-Jan-2022 10:34
Send private message

Settings, photos, optimise.

Failing that, factory reset and don’t restore.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

CYaBro
3806 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2842394 3-Jan-2022 10:47
Send private message

Is the iPad up to date?
Could it be an update that is getting downloaded in part but unable to install due to low storage?
Might need do update it via iTunes.

Edit: never mind I see you’re updating it now. :)

SATTV

1342 posts

Uber Geek


  #2842408 3-Jan-2022 11:51
Send private message

Thank you all, DFU mode did the trick.

 

Long time since I had to use that so forgot all about it.

 

restored from Backup and has over 20GB free so very happy.

 

 

 

Thanks everyone.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





