Paul1977

#293732 10-Feb-2022 16:59
I know if I order direct from Apple they have a 14-day return policy, but does that include opened items?

 

I'd like to try out an Apple TV 4K, but if it doesn't function as expected would like to be able to return it hassle free.

Linux
  #2864913 10-Feb-2022 17:16
Have you read the terms around the 14 days return policy?

Paul1977

  #2864914 10-Feb-2022 17:18
Linux: Have you read the terms around the 14 days return policy?

 

Yeah, 14 day return window but doesn't specify if that included opened items.

 

Took a while with Apple support, but they confirmed that I can return it opened as long as it's within 14 days.

Mehrts
  #2864941 10-Feb-2022 17:43
Yep, had the same query regarding apple watch sizes a couple of years ago.

No retail stores would allow me to try on the watches to see which size would be best (fair enough I guess), so I asked the online Apple Store if I could order one of each size & return whichever one I didn't want, even after the pack had been opened. Not a problem they said.



Behodar
  #2864947 10-Feb-2022 18:00
Yep, definitely includes opened items. People abuse it a lot. I remember reading about someone who ordered and returned various laptops something like 6-7 times until they got one with both the 2X4C disk controller and the 157A6 display adapter, because those are 0.027% faster, or some such.

alasta
  #2864970 10-Feb-2022 18:57
What do they do with the returned items? Surely they can't resell them as new? Do they take the hit and resell them as refurbished?

JPNZ
  #2865367 11-Feb-2022 12:36
alasta:

 

What do they do with the returned items? Surely they can't resell them as new? Do they take the hit and resell them as refurbished?

 

 

A lot would end up on the "refurbished and clearance" section of the apple store I believe




