Hi Team, just after your thoughts regarding my iPad Air 3 purchased new from Noel Leeming. After a year of owning it I noticed the dreaded white spot and once you see it. By the time I got to show NL it was 13 months since purchase but they were awesome and said under the CGA it was covered and within the week I had a replacement.





One year later and this iPad has the same problem. Back to NL in Timaru today ( 100kms away) and they suggested I might have to pay as the replacement only has a three month warranty. Grumpy old me thinks that isn’t right as I believe it is a known fault. I’m due back in Timmers on Friday so would appreciate any thoughts. They also said I won’t have to wipe it but I’m sure it would be prudent to do so.

Appreciate any advice.

Rusty.