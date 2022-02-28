Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesIPad Air 3, white spot.
Kiwifan

99 posts

Master Geek


#294026 28-Feb-2022 22:42
Send private message quote this post

Hi Team, just after your thoughts regarding my iPad Air 3 purchased new from Noel Leeming. After a year of owning it I noticed the dreaded white spot and once you see it. By the time I got to show NL it was 13 months since purchase but they were awesome and said under the CGA it was covered and within the week I had a replacement. 

 

One year later and this iPad has the same problem. Back to NL in Timaru today ( 100kms away) and they suggested I might have to pay as the replacement only has a three month warranty. Grumpy old me thinks that isn’t right as I believe it is a known fault. I’m due back in Timmers on Friday so would appreciate any thoughts. They also said I won’t have to wipe it but I’m sure it would be prudent to do so.

 

Appreciate any advice.

 

Rusty.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10931 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2876604 28-Feb-2022 22:56
Send private message quote this post

Contact Apple directly as they're pretty good with honoring the CGA from experience.

 

Without knowing how the iPad is being used I can't comment if this should be covered by the CGA considering pressure often causes white spots to occur (so - misuse). Not saying this is your case, but white spots on LCD's are normally caused by pressure so think you were also lucky the first round. There are few documented cases but those cases appear to be pressure spots on the LCD from what I can see. It can be somewhat normal for light bleed to occur on all laminated displays.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Kiwifan

99 posts

Master Geek


  #2876629 1-Mar-2022 08:07
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for your reply. Just standard use, forums, news, reading etc so no smashing of games etc. 

 

This is my third version of the iPad and haven't had the problem before, just this model.

 

 

 

From the Apple Forum.

 

 

 

"Of complaints that have appeared within this community forum, the issue seems to focus upon bright patches (of varying intensity between affected devices) typically occurring in a region 1-2” above the Home button (as viewed with the iPad in the “Portrait” orientation - with the Home button at the bottom of the screen).

 

 

 

The bright patches appearing on the iPad screen, where apparent, directly correlate to an area of the underlying logic board that incorporates the electrical connectors for the display - and the touchscreen controller. As such, as many other iPad models have a different internal layout, this is perhaps why we don’t see this observation occurring in other models."

 

 

 

Will give Apple a call as you suggest and see what they say. 

 

 

 

Cheers, Russell.

 

 

Handsomedan
4614 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2894587 31-Mar-2022 10:43
Send private message quote this post

How did you get on with the call to Apple? 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...



Kiwifan

99 posts

Master Geek


  #2894637 31-Mar-2022 12:13
Send private message quote this post

Hi, I took it back to Noel Leemings in Timaru and spoke with their tech guy who saw the wee spot (under their bright shop lights which made it hard to see.) but thought it was so small that it didn't warrant sending away. He did write out a form to say an issue had been seen by him and if it got any worse to bring it back and they would send it to Dunedin for repair. At the moment the spot is only the size of an old 5 cent piece and really only shows when reading Kindle books or whiteish pages so I came home with it.

 

If it does get worse within the year I will take it back. Failing that I will flog it off to a grandkid and get a new one. :-)

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 