Apple iOS and devicesSiri processing voice input on IPhone.
rugrat

#295723 18-Apr-2022 19:59
I just went from 14 to 15.4

 

Haven’t seen posted anywhere but iPhones with A12 chip or above can get voice inputs processed on phone.

 

I find it faster and some voice inputs can be done without an internet connection, even “turn on wifi” or “turn on mobile data”

 

It understood everything I said even though on US English. It took up to 18 hours on WiFi before it started working. Just made mistake of switching back to NZ English (to confirm if language essential) and it stopped working offline. Switched back to US English, Siri and search has downloading again after it, so hopefully will be back in business in another 18 hours. ( Don’t know why download so slow)

rugrat

  #2903542 18-Apr-2022 20:17
Got it back. Must have kept most data, so didn’t need to download from scratch.

 

Siri and search now showing “Voice inputs are processed on your iPhone. Transcripts of your requests are sent to Apple”

 

 

