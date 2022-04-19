Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsApple iOS and devicesiOS) FaceID with mask - safe or not?
Batman

Mad Scientist
27901 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#295728 19-Apr-2022 08:10
wife says recent iOS update gives face id unlock with mask

 

i'm a bit suspicious re safety ...

 

any ideas




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

gehenna
7357 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903674 19-Apr-2022 09:12
Turn it on, put on masks, hand it around people and see what happens.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2648 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2903677 19-Apr-2022 09:19
I see your problem...

 

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

nic.wise
244 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2903692 19-Apr-2022 10:02
being it's unreliable (often fails, but fails closed which is fine), and needs the angle changing frequently when you use it - I'd say it's ok. Apple, based on their history for this, wouldn't ship it if it wasn't at least similar to it without a mask.

 

 

 

Remember they are not looking at a flat photo (that was Samsung). It's a 3D model of your face. I expect (tho I can't find a white paper anywhere on it yet) they are focusing more data on the top half of the dot grid rather than the bottom.




Nic Wise - fastchicken.co.nz



dfnt
1390 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2903697 19-Apr-2022 10:13
It can be hit and miss, the unlock with mask on while wearing an apple watch is superior

 

No idea why they can't extend that functionality to apps that use faceid as well..

Batman

Mad Scientist
27901 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903718 19-Apr-2022 11:00
kiwifidget:

 

I see your problem...

 

 

 

 

 

batman uses ANdroid. it's this one

 




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

