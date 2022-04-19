wife says recent iOS update gives face id unlock with mask
i'm a bit suspicious re safety ...
any ideas
Turn it on, put on masks, hand it around people and see what happens.
I see your problem...
being it's unreliable (often fails, but fails closed which is fine), and needs the angle changing frequently when you use it - I'd say it's ok. Apple, based on their history for this, wouldn't ship it if it wasn't at least similar to it without a mask.
Remember they are not looking at a flat photo (that was Samsung). It's a 3D model of your face. I expect (tho I can't find a white paper anywhere on it yet) they are focusing more data on the top half of the dot grid rather than the bottom.
Nic Wise - fastchicken.co.nz
It can be hit and miss, the unlock with mask on while wearing an apple watch is superior
No idea why they can't extend that functionality to apps that use faceid as well..
kiwifidget:
batman uses ANdroid. it's this one
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.