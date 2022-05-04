Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devicesPossible iPad keyboard with macOS-like UI.
I wouldn’t normally post about a rumour on anything Apple - but this story has really got my interest. An iPad would use iPadOS when separate from the keyboard - and macOS when connected with the keyboard.

 

I have an iPad that I use for many hours each day as my main device - for consumption. I also have a MBP which I use for an hour or so each day for simple creation - because there’s things that I find very much easier on a laptop rather than on a tablet (filling in forms, spreadsheets, longer writing etc).

 

The product outlined in this story really floats my boat and if comes to pass, I’d be in like a shot and would not need my MBP. The story refers to an Apple patent, rather than some dreamer's concept - so maybe. Would be brilliant. However I wonder whether Apple should be concerned that it would cannibalise MacBook sales.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Just like the original Microsoft Surface RT with Windows 8... check notes .... 2012. 

 

Apple can claim a patent for that?

I remember an Apple Rep once being quoted as saying we'll never see a hybrid iPad/MacBook. 

 

I wonder what this would be called, to be able to keep that promise. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

