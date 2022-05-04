I wouldn’t normally post about a rumour on anything Apple - but this story has really got my interest. An iPad would use iPadOS when separate from the keyboard - and macOS when connected with the keyboard.

I have an iPad that I use for many hours each day as my main device - for consumption. I also have a MBP which I use for an hour or so each day for simple creation - because there’s things that I find very much easier on a laptop rather than on a tablet (filling in forms, spreadsheets, longer writing etc).

The product outlined in this story really floats my boat and if comes to pass, I’d be in like a shot and would not need my MBP. The story refers to an Apple patent, rather than some dreamer's concept - so maybe. Would be brilliant. However I wonder whether Apple should be concerned that it would cannibalise MacBook sales.