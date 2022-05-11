Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
The iPod is no more
rb99

#295978 11-May-2022 10:34
As mentioned elsewhere, in the wrong place, iPod is now while stocks last - stopped making after two decades.




rb99

alasta
  #2912585 11-May-2022 10:41
I remember buying one of the very early ones. I couldn't realistically afford it but I desperately wanted it so I used a bit of student loan money!

 

A few years later I bought one of the later 'classic' models which was smaller and lighter and I think it had a 20Gb hard drive or something like that. I retired it at the start of 2010 when I bought my first iPhone. 

 

It's sad to see the end of an era, but technology has moved on. 

wellygary
  #2912589 11-May-2022 10:45
So are we now likely to see the entire podcasting Industry rebrand ..

 

Or are they happy to be forever affiliated with a long discontinued device...

rb99

  #2912604 11-May-2022 11:21
I mean I know you can do music on a phone (not that I do very often), but the cheapest iPhone is over twice the price, so that ain't going to happen.




rb99



Handsomedan
  #2912606 11-May-2022 11:33
I have had a number of iPods in the past - when I got my first iPhone, it really was the death of the iPod for me, personally. But that was when I was rocking my first (or possibly second) iPod Touch - so it became superfluous. They were such similar devices at the time. iPod Touch 3rd Gen and iPhone 3G. 

 

I still yearn for a 160gb iPod Classic with shiny back casing and low resolution 2" screen, with clickwheel. No reason to. Just nostalgia I guess. 

 

I still have an iPod Nano Product Red with clickwheel in a drawer. Hasn't been used in a long time. 

 

 

 

RIP iPod. 




Senecio
  #2912667 11-May-2022 14:41
I still have all of my iPods in a drawer.

 

  • An iPod shuffle I used to use for running. great device, just clipped on to a shirt sleeve
  • iPod Nano which was my main music on the move device for many years
  • Finally, one of the original iPod touches (32GB)

The iPod touch was one of my most treasured devices. I travelled a lot for work and we were provided Blackberries for our corporate devices up until 2013. Whether it be music, movies, games or simply web browsing on public wifi in airports and train stations that iPod touch was never far from reach. I used it to face time with family from my hotels in far flung places.

 

RIP iPOD!!

mattwnz
  #2912668 11-May-2022 14:47
The problem is that they should have made it into a high spec audio player for audiophiles, like sony has done. Potentially high margins too for them. Instead they didn't update the hardware for many years, except for the chip. I don't know why anyone would have brought one except for a child. It is cheaper to  buy a second hand iphone SE 2, than an ipod, and the SE2 is superior in everyway apart from no headphone jack.

 

The problem now is that there isn't an option for kids if you don't want to give them a phone, but they still want to use iphone apps. I guess an ipad mini is the only option. 

mattwnz
  #2912680 11-May-2022 15:12
Senecio:

 

I still have all of my iPods in a drawer.

 

  • An iPod shuffle I used to use for running. great device, just clipped on to a shirt sleeve
  • iPod Nano which was my main music on the move device for many years
  • Finally, one of the original iPod touches (32GB)

The iPod touch was one of my most treasured devices. I travelled a lot for work and we were provided Blackberries for our corporate devices up until 2013. Whether it be music, movies, games or simply web browsing on public wifi in airports and train stations that iPod touch was never far from reach. I used it to face time with family from my hotels in far flung places.

 

RIP iPOD!!

 

 

 

 

You need to be careful with the batteries as they can swell and kill nanos. The new ipod touch was a great device, but the battery always sucked on the new ones. 



Senecio
  #2912708 11-May-2022 16:45
Just charged up my iPod touch 3rd Gen and navigated to this thread for old times sake. Was going to make a post but without my password manager I couldn't be bothered typing in a 20 digit complex password!  All in glorious iOS 5.11!

WyleECoyoteNZ
  #2912761 11-May-2022 21:50
I never had an iPod from new. I did become the owner of a iPod Nano i found on the street years ago. Gave it into the Police station, no one claim it, and I became the owner. Never gelled with it.

 

I did buy a Cowon Audio X5L. Loved that.

Groucho
  #2913105 12-May-2022 16:40
Loved my two iPods - a classic click wheel with spinning HDD (still in a box in a cupboard) and a 64GB Touch.  I love Apple desktops but Apple's support of the Touch was the death nail for me for their mobile devices and drove me to Android.

 

My sister bought me the very first 64GB version of the Touch the day it was launched when she happened to be in New York and walked into an Apple Store because there was a buzz of excitement.  She emailed me and got her to buy me one as at the time worked out worthwhile vs the suggested RRP in NZD.  It was amazing technology but absolutely dismayed when what seemed like two to three years later Apple ended support for it with no more iOS updates.  In turn the installed apps started failing as developers no longer supported the unsupported iOS.

 

My amazingly smart and sentimental music player which did everything a top end iPhone could do without a SIM card became a dumb music player with album art.  When the iTunes app got upgraded to Music I could no longer sync.

 

So saying 10 years later I still usually use it for my daily commute and the battery still surprisingly holds a satisfactory charge.

 

RIP iPod.

Behodar
  #2913111 12-May-2022 17:07
I want to say I had a 4th gen one, USB but black and white. Later I had a colour one which had a couple of games available; I had Sonic the Hedgehog. My next and last was the first-gen Touch. iOS was so simple back then...

