I remember buying one of the very early ones. I couldn't realistically afford it but I desperately wanted it so I used a bit of student loan money!

A few years later I bought one of the later 'classic' models which was smaller and lighter and I think it had a 20Gb hard drive or something like that. I retired it at the start of 2010 when I bought my first iPhone.

It's sad to see the end of an era, but technology has moved on.