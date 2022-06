I currently use Dropbox and have a Synology NAS that also keeps a copy of the entire Dropbox - an "offline backup" of sorts.

I am looking to migrate from Dropbox to iCloud Drive, but am keen to have a full copy of the data residing somewhere "safe" in that if I lost my laptop and forgot my Apple credentials I might still have a copy of my data. Is there any way I can do similar to the Synology/Dropbox combo, or something else?

Thanks