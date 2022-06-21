Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and deviceson my gmail app, it will show up the -- before the signature
jackyleunght2002

301 posts

Ultimate Geek


#298483 21-Jun-2022 08:18
Hello All

 

Just want to ask, i think it is weird on the google mail app. 

 

let say i have finish typing my message on my gmail app at Ipad. 

 

just testing

 

once i press sent, I have check my send folder, it automatically add the  -- at the end of my sentence and then after my signature file

 

eg. below

 

just testing--

 

signature: jacky leung 

 

So when I have receive my message on my inbox, it will have..

 

just testing--

 

signature: jacky leung

 

the signature is what i have set on my ipad 

 

well, i have a chat with the google support team, they blame some extra character and need to remove the formatting, i doubt this is related right?

 

thank you 

 

Jacky 

 

 

Goosey
2192 posts

Uber Geek


  #2932373 21-Jun-2022 08:21
have you tried completely deleting the signature? and disabling that too?

 

Then start again..... what happens?

 

 

 

Is it possible what you are seeing is in the signature... but with spaces and you cant see it. 

 

- Also, you say signature is whats set on ipad... but what about when you log into gmail....whats the signature set there?

