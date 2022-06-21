jackyleunght2002

Hello All
Just want to ask, i think it is weird on the google mail app.
let say i have finish typing my message on my gmail app at Ipad.
just testing
once i press sent, I have check my send folder, it automatically add the -- at the end of my sentence and then after my signature file
eg. below
just testing--
signature: jacky leung
So when I have receive my message on my inbox, it will have..
just testing--
signature: jacky leung
the signature is what i have set on my ipad
well, i have a chat with the google support team, they blame some extra character and need to remove the formatting, i doubt this is related right?
thank you
Jacky