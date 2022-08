The next Apple event has been announced. It will be on the 7th of September at 10am Pacific Time. That would be 8th of September at 5am NZST.

We should see the new iPhone 14 and a new Apple Watch Series 8.

Other products that is in the pipeline and could appear includes new Apple AirPods Pro, iPad Pro, and Mac Pro.

I think it is most likely that only the AirPods Pro might be shown at the September event with the iPad Pro and Mac Pro being introduced in October.