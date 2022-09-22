My dad won't be needing his 2 year old iphone SE anymore.
I'd like to set it up for mum to use.
She currently has an old Samsung flip non-smart phone.
I expect I'll have to get a smaller sim card for her phone number.
Once I've got that, is it just a simple matter of taking dad's sim out and putting hers in?
Will the PIN and contacts etc remain?
I have considered getting mum to just assume ownership of dad's number and relinquishing her number but there a couple of complications with that, namely getting phone calls for dad, and from people she may not wish to talk to.
Any other things I should consider?