

While I don’t have an older iOS device handy to look I know for a fact this update wouldn’t be able to remove notes as it is a small update affecting a seperate part of the operating system (Safari). iOS 12 is frozen with only the occasional major security update happening these days.



It is also important to note that outside of this iOS 12 is actually out of support.



The update seems like a total red herring. Were the notes backed up to iCloud to begin with? Is the iPad fully backed up to iCloud also?



If the iPad was not backed up previously or the notes app was excluded from iCloud storage then I can safely say the notes are gone. My only other suggestion is to ensure you’re looking in the right notes folder.



If the iPad is backed up to iCloud (and always was) then you could try a factory reset and restore from iCloud but only do this if your iPad is backed up, don’t just assume it’ll be backed up.



Good luck.



