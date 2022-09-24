Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#300636 24-Sep-2022 00:21
Just finished a chat with Apple Support. About 130 notes were deleted after a security update 12.5.6 from my older iPad and can’t be retrieved. Notes were since 2017, but there are about 10 notes left random ones dated from 2017 till now that still appear. Am so upset. This has never happened before with any update and have always trusted Apple. All files and photos, passwords are intact, just the notes which have a lot of important info I kept there for ease of access.

They tried via iCloud and couldn’t retrieve. Surely there is another way. I’ve asked for it to be escalated and someone will call back in the morning. I told them it was their urgent security update that randomly deleted information from my device and they need to take some responsibility not just fob me off with an apology. There was no warning before the update.

  #2972401 24-Sep-2022 00:58
While I don’t have an older iOS device handy to look I know for a fact this update wouldn’t be able to remove notes as it is a small update affecting a seperate part of the operating system (Safari). iOS 12 is frozen with only the occasional major security update happening these days.

It is also important to note that outside of this iOS 12 is actually out of support.

The update seems like a total red herring. Were the notes backed up to iCloud to begin with? Is the iPad fully backed up to iCloud also?

If the iPad was not backed up previously or the notes app was excluded from iCloud storage then I can safely say the notes are gone. My only other suggestion is to ensure you’re looking in the right notes folder.

If the iPad is backed up to iCloud (and always was) then you could try a factory reset and restore from iCloud but only do this if your iPad is backed up, don’t just assume it’ll be backed up.

Good luck.




