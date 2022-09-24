Just finished a chat with Apple Support. About 130 notes were deleted after a security update 12.5.6 from my older iPad and can’t be retrieved. Notes were since 2017, but there are about 10 notes left random ones dated from 2017 till now that still appear. Am so upset. This has never happened before with any update and have always trusted Apple. All files and photos, passwords are intact, just the notes which have a lot of important info I kept there for ease of access.
They tried via iCloud and couldn’t retrieve. Surely there is another way. I’ve asked for it to be escalated and someone will call back in the morning. I told them it was their urgent security update that randomly deleted information from my device and they need to take some responsibility not just fob me off with an apology. There was no warning before the update.