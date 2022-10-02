My 96 year old neighbour has gone and locked herself out of her iphone (and I am an Android man)
Short of going to the Spark store tomorrow, is there anything I can do tonight? (Google has answers to every problem except this)
Cheers.
I don't think a Spark store will not be able to support you. They would only support up to the SIM card
If the iPhone is passcode locked, where the code entered to get into the iPhone has been put in wrong 10 times in a row, then the only way to get around it is to erase the iPhone. The EmergencyErase option on the screen should do the trick. Hopefully the phone has been regularly backed up to a computer or iCloud. If it has not then everything will be gone and there is no way to get it back.
This video could be an option? Looks like it wipes everything on the phone though, so unless they had iCloud backups, their data/photos/apps etc are toast.
Any ideas how they managed to lock themselves out in the first place?
Mehrts:
She is 96 and riddled with arthritis, I am constantly surprised that she can even hold the phone.
She only uses it to receive calls from her family so wiping it won't be a big loss.