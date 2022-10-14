I have the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with Magsafe which I've been using to charge my iPhone 13 Pro and Apple Watch Series 4 since October last year.

Have had no issues until recently when I realised that the iPhone wasn't getting charged but my watch was. The Belkin charger hadn't been physically damaged or impacted in any way.

I had organised with the retailer to have it returned under warranty, after checking isn't wasn't the phone itself or the Otterbox Magsafe case causing the issue. I have a MagSafe charger in my car which was charging my phone with or without the case on.

Yesterday I upgraded my phone from iOS 16.0.2 to 16.0.3. After this upgrade but not because of it, I tried the charger again, as I was planning to return it today. It was a pleasant but baffling outcome when the phone started charging from the Belkin again.

I don't recall the exact timing of when the charging had stopped as I didn't pick it up straight away. I had noticed my phone seemed to be eating charge during the day but hadn't clicked on the reason. Then one morning I picked up the phone from the charger I put it on the previous night to find it on 20%. I then had my lightbulb moment of realising it wasn't charging and tried out all sorts of tests to no avail. None of my internet searches found anything specific.

I'm now thinking it probably started when I upgraded to iOS 16.0.2 late September. If it had started when I upgraded to iOS 16.0 back in mid-September I would had have had my lightbulb moment earlier.

Has anyone experienced any problems like this with wireless charging and iOS versions? Esp if you have the same Belkin device.