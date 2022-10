So i have a family sharing plan and one of the "users" have sucked up most of the plan's cloud storage cap.

I can't find where that data is from.

i have 2 iphones that is misplaced and 1 ipad that is retired because the charging port has died and the ipad, perfectly usable cannot be charged

so i removed that user from the family sharing plan but the data it consumes is still there

i logged in that user into icloud.com and it says - photos 3GB - backup 34GB - etc less GB DEVICES - NONE

any ideas?