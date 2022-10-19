I have been quietly awaiting the new Ipad Pro 11"

to replace my original ipad pro from april 2016

So was pleased to see the new models announced to day until i spotted the price jump of $300 on the 128gb model

which is strange as american reviewers are saying same price as old model

So trying to decide do i just buy the recently deleted model as the improvement on my old one will be huge i hope.

I dont use the pencil or keyboard or edit video.

Did look at the other model announced today but prefer face id for unlock.

Any thoughts?