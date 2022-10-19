Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesNew ipad pro or buy the just deleted model
sleepy

312 posts

Ultimate Geek


#301963 19-Oct-2022 11:33
Send private message quote this post

I have been quietly awaiting the new Ipad Pro 11"

 

to replace my original ipad pro from april 2016

 

So was pleased to see the new models announced to day until i spotted the price jump of $300 on the 128gb model

 

which is strange as american reviewers are saying same price as old model

 

 

 

So trying to decide do i just buy the recently deleted model as the improvement on my old one will be huge i hope.

 

I dont use the pencil or keyboard or edit video.

 

Did look at the other model announced today but prefer face id for unlock.

 

 

 

Any thoughts?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
zocster
1936 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2984585 19-Oct-2022 11:40
Send private message quote this post

I'm happy with my M1 11" with brydge keyboard case. I don't use the pencil much even though I would like one but seems to be over priced for what it is. That replaced my 10.5 iPad pro which I handed down to my daughter. My aim is to actually get last years model on 1TB minimum storage and 16GB of RAM. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
mkissin
191 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2984587 19-Oct-2022 11:47
Send private message quote this post

I suspect the pricing is just the effect of the terrible exchange rate.

 

This time a year ago we were at 72c to the dollar, now we're at 56c

wellygary
6833 posts

Uber Geek


  #2984643 19-Oct-2022 12:01
Send private message quote this post

mkissin:

 

I suspect the pricing is just the effect of the terrible exchange rate.

 

This time a year ago we were at 72c to the dollar, now we're at 56c

 

 

Yip, the price jumps are all currency shifts,

 

even the poor old existing "gen 9" got a price bump,

 

So if you want one hunt out a dealer who might have some old stock and haven't updated their prices 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30

Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15

Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08

HP Unveils New Envy and Spectre Portfolio of Notebooks
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:05

Sony Launches Smallest 3LCD Laser Projectors
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:02

Meta Announces Meta Quest Pro VR Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:01

Logitech G Introduces Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12

FiberSense VID+R Provides Building-By-Building Impact Measurements After Recent NZ Earthquake
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 