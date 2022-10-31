Hello,

Does anyone here have any recent experience with using a Japan market iphone parallel imported into N.Z., please?

There are two potential issues I identify.

1. The frequency bands. Listed specifications mean nothing to me. Are Japan market iphones usable on all N.Z. cellular networks?

2. Camera shutter sound? I probably won't care about this anyway, as I don't take many photos, and certainly none 'sneakily'. However, I read that Japan and Korean market models produce a camera shutter sound that cannot be silenced.

One source I found online claims that IOS15 software now contains an option to silence the shutter sound. Whether that appears on all iphones at IOS15, or only on Japan market models with IOS15, is unclear.

Any recent N.Z. experience on either of those issues is appreciated, thanks.