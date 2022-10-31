Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devicesWhatsApp notifications and message status on IOS
lchiu7

#302125 31-Oct-2022 11:21
I use WhatsApp as a means to keep in touch with friends and family. While I am on Android unfortunately some of my contacts use IOS :-(

 

 

 

On Android I just leave the app running (I am sure once I open it and even if I move to another app it's still running)  and rely on notifications to let let me know if a message has arrived. To avoid notification noise I have the tone turned off apart from one or two very special people for whom I have assigned a recognisable tone. For the rest I rely on an icon in the status bar.

 

But I notice for those receipients using IOS I will see two ticks (light colour) when a message has been sent and received, two ticks dark colour when it's been read which is normal. But often I will see only one tick which means message sent but not received. Most of my recipients don't turn their phones off so if they have used WhatsApp during the day, is the app still running in the background or when you move to another app it shuts down? I can't imagine my friends actually shutting down the app after reading and responding to messages.

 

 

 

Any ideas?

 

 

 

 

Benjip
  #2989981 31-Oct-2022 12:19
WhatsApp on iOS can definitely receive messages at any time, regardless of whether the app is open. Could it be that your family/friends don't actually remain signed in?

 

I know for me personally, I use WhatsApp maybe once a year, and it always seems to want me to re-authenticate because it's been months between sessions. But if I were to use it even once a month, it would keep me signed in, and the messages would definitely be delivered to me.

lchiu7

  #2989993 31-Oct-2022 12:34
That is indeed strange. They use the app daily or every second day but I find regularly messages show only one tick until they respond.  If the app is running the WhatsApp site says messages will be delivered if not read.  I can't believe they are signing out after use each day.

 

 

 

I can believe that all notifications, both visual and audio are turned off so that they don't know they have a message until they go back to the app but as the sender I would at least see two ticks, both light coloured.

