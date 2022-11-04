Hi

I saw it had the date available on Apple's website from today so I expected all the usual retailers to be stocking it from today too. However, they seem to be indicating its still pre order and wont be available until the end of November (PB Tech, Noel's, JB. HN don't appear to even have it on their website yet).

Is it realistic it will be month end for NZ retailers or do you think things will change in the next couple days?

Apple are indicating if I order from them they will have it delivered between 10th - 14th so I don't want to go down that road if I can likely walk in to PB Tech on Monday to pick one up.

Cheers