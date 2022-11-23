I'm assuming this is normal, but wanted to hear others users experiences.

I recently purchased a 5th gen iPad Pro 12.9". This was to replace by 4th gen iPad Air. I was upgrading primarily for the XDR screen as I consume a fair bit of media at night and wanted to get the deeper blacks. I knew it probably wouldn't be as nice as OLED in that respect, but thought it would be better than it is.

It is a lot better than the iPad Air, but my issues are as follows:

It boasts 10,000 mini LEDs. Apple doesn't hide the fact that these are split into 2,500 dimming zones, but what's the advantage of having 10,000 when they have to be dimmed in groups of 4?

It seems like it activates more dimming zones than required. E.g. in a scene with a jet black background, anything lit up has "ghosting" across multiple adjacent dimming zones.

It looks to me like the dimming zones are just on/off, where the the graphics on the Apple website makes it appear that each zone dims to different levels of brightness independently of other zones.

What are other peoples experiences with this?