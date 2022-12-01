How do I keep an app (ie The Platform radio show) going in the background on my iPad Air while then opening another app eg Facebook, download emails etc. At present, it switches off though I haven’t closed it down. Thanks in advance
might be part of their app that does that. iheart will stay playing in background and spotify, podcasts an dmany others.
Previously known as psycik
OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, OpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups,
The Youtube app does the same thing with its audio. You can't close the app and coninue having the audio playing in the background.
Mehrts:
The Youtube app does the same thing with its audio. You can't close the app and coninue having the audio playing in the background.
YMMV but I found a hack that worked for me, open youtube in safari browser and it will play even when closed.
Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR