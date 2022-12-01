Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
onetapu

227 posts

Master Geek


#302551 1-Dec-2022 12:01
How do I keep an app (ie The Platform radio show) going in the background on my iPad Air while then opening another app eg Facebook, download emails etc.  At present, it switches off though I haven’t closed it down.  Thanks in advance

davidcole
5592 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3004079 1-Dec-2022 12:48
might be part of their app that does that.  iheart will stay playing in background and spotify, podcasts an dmany others.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

Mehrts
616 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3004082 1-Dec-2022 12:50
The Youtube app does the same thing with its audio. You can't close the app and coninue having the audio playing in the background.

JPNZ
987 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3004084 1-Dec-2022 13:06
YMMV but I found a hack that worked for me, open youtube in safari browser and it will play even when closed.




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR



MadEngineer
3161 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3004085 1-Dec-2022 13:09
You’ve not disabled it’s background app refresh function?

Settings -> General




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

onetapu

227 posts

Master Geek


  #3004097 1-Dec-2022 13:34
No I haven’t disabled the app refresh

