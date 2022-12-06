Is there any equivalent that will let users access texts and other stuff from their iPhone using a Windows app?
I have recently moved from Android to iPhone (SE 2022) so I am an IOS newbie.
Have a look at imazing for windows. Not sure if I can send a txt, but can read them. I got it for backups, more reliably than iTunes. But have since paid for it which gives you access to all items.
