Apple equivalent to Microsoft Phone Link (was Your phone)
Is there any equivalent that will let users access texts and other stuff from their iPhone  using a Windows app?

 

I have recently moved from Android to iPhone (SE 2022) so I am an IOS newbie.




Unfortunately not. You can only forward messages to iPad and Mac laptops or pc.

Have a look at imazing for windows.   Not sure if I can send a txt, but can read them.   I got it for backups, more reliably than iTunes.  But have since paid for it which gives you access to all items.   




