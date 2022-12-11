Hi,

Since there's no where near me to buy one, where's the best place to order an iPad Pro from?

it's an expensive device so I'm looking for a hassle free return in case it shows up DOA or has pixel issues or something. While unlikely, I've had it happen so….

PB tech has some in stock they could ship, or I could buy from Apple or I presume Harvey Norman could get some shipped to their store which is the only one in drivable distance.

Any recommendations, wise ones?

Also any thoughts on best drop proof case welcome. Was thinking UAG or similar. Must be able to hold up the iPad for lap/table use.

Thanks.