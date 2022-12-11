Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesiPad Pro 12.9 where to buy?
JayADee

2058 posts

Uber Geek


#302673 11-Dec-2022 06:53
Send private message

Hi,

 

Since there's no where near me to buy one, where's the best place to order an iPad Pro from?

 

it's an expensive device so I'm looking for a hassle free return in case it shows up DOA or has pixel issues or something. While unlikely, I've had it happen so….

 

PB tech has some in stock they could ship, or I could buy from Apple or I presume Harvey Norman could get some shipped to their store which is the only one in drivable distance.

 

Any recommendations, wise ones?

 

Also any thoughts on best drop proof case welcome. Was thinking UAG or similar. Must be able to hold up the iPad for lap/table use.

 

Thanks.

Create new topic
stocksp
642 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3008366 11-Dec-2022 08:14
Send private message quote this post

I find Apple has top notch service and delivery, and whilst I have never returned anything to them, I suspect that they would be great at that too.  Given no-one usually has Apple devices at much or any discount, I'd buy directly from Apple

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 