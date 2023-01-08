Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
hi my son is looking to buy a secondhand phone with applecare plus, expires 2023

 

i'm an android user and i have no idea -

 

his question is - if he damages the screen does apple give him a new phone or just a new screen?




Most likely refurb handset

They would repair the screen only unless there was significant other damage to the unit. There’s an “excess” of sorts too, so you would have to pay a small amount ($49).
AppleCare+ is a good deal especially if you're prone to accidental damage. Apple refurbs are well known and legit, though they aren't usually discounted as much as one would expect.

