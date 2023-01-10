It seems (unless I'm doing something fundamentally wrong) that iOS 16.2 (Possibly 16.0+) has introduced a massive regression to Screen Time when using Downtime.
Previously there was a well known hack where kids would change their date and time on device and extend scheduled downtime limits. Apple added a location services restriction which prevented this.
That now seems to be totally defunct. See screenshots below.
Am I missing something or is this a huge oversight?
Images below are iOS 15 then iOS16 and 16