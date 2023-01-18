New M2/Ultra MBPs, and the Mini gets an upgrade to M2 and a very welcome price drop.
This may be close to the end for my 2012 Mini that has been heavily upgraded over the years…
Good to see the USDNZD rate hasn’t scuppered the price drop.
I laughed when I saw they were charging $350 to upgrade from 8GB to 16GB RAM. And again when I saw them charging another $350 to go from 256GB to 512GB storage.
Seriously, why do people buy these?
reven:
See the post above. When its an infrequent purchase the initial price is more reasonable. Myself, I'm still rocking 2011 base spec Mac Mini that I put a small SSD in and it is still going strong.
"This may be close to the end for my 2012 Mini...."
reven:
Apple's RAM pricing has always been extortionary,
In the past you could escape it with some models that had user upgradable RAM, but the move to Apple silicon and an integrated Memory architecture now means you have no choice but to pay the piper....
reven:
Agreed. I am not a 'pro' user, but I went for the Macbook Pro anyway because it doesn't make a lot of economic sense to add these upgrades to a Macbook Air.