As in title. Does anyone have a solution they could offer?

A bit of background: 2 members of my house have an iPhone each and a set of Airpods each (Gen 2 if it matters). Normally I would expect that the Airpods would only connect (and reconnect) to the device they are paired with, and all would be well with the world, but this is Apple, so no. It seems the AirPods are designed to automatically switch between Apple devices to provide a seamless audio experience. Sounds great, until you have different users wanting to have their own unique audio experience.

There are plenty of tutorials on-line as to how to stop this, by going through the Bluetooth settings, changing the connection from 'automatic' to 'when last connected to this phone'. In theory this is meant to force the AirPods to connect only to the last device used. Sounds perfect, only it doesn't work, at least not consistently. It may be OK for a few hours or even a day or two, but then, suddenly the Airpods will randomly pick up and connect to the other iPhone if in use. An example being in the middle of a phone call, when the sound will suddenly connect to the other persons AirPods in the next room.

'Forgetting' the Bluetooth connection to the Airpods on one device deletes the connection from both iPhones. When you add them back just on the phone you want them to be connected to, the connection automatically appears on the other phone as well, and we are back at square one. I am guessing this is because they are under a single account.

We want to keep the devices under a single account for some app sharing and location sharing purposes.

Any suggestions welcome.