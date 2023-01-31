Looking to pickup an iPad for my daughter and noticed that Apple are running a "university" promo at the moment with AirPods included.

Question is do Apple verify this when purchasing in NZ? I've used the education discount back in the UK years ago but that was when I was doing evening study courses so this was covered but not sure how it works in NZ. Yes my daughter isn't in Uni but is in higher education, so just wondering I we can risk the University promo or just do the regular education discount.