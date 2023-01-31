Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Looking to pickup an iPad for my daughter and noticed that Apple are running a "university" promo at the moment with AirPods included.

 

Question is do Apple verify this when purchasing in NZ?   I've used the education discount back in the UK years ago but that was when I was doing evening study courses so this was covered but not sure how it works in NZ.   Yes my daughter isn't in Uni but is in higher education, so just wondering I we can risk the University promo or just do the regular education discount.

Not sure about Apple but I know I’m the past you had to have a .edu email or similar to get some MS discounts.

I’ve used it a few times before, last time was in early 2021 during the same promotion, and have never been asked to verify or prove anything. 




I believe Samsung is the same for their education discount programme. A bit of a silly idea as I still have an active .ac.nz address from an institution I studied at 15+ years ago which, to this day, forwards to my personal address. Hence I have access to these discount programs.



A few comments from this thread on Cheapies from July 2022: 

No, anyone can get Apple education store pricing. They don't check anything.

No checks. I have bought couple of ipads from edu store without any problems. Used my regular apple account.

