Purchased an iPad Pro and am wondering if this Belkin USB-A to USB-C cable is suitable to connect the device to my Windows laptop with only USB-A ports (to transfer files), in addition to using the cable to charge the iPad if a USB-A port is available (the iPad comes with a 20 W charger, and the cable supports 3 A charging).

Having reviewed this web page, would I best to go for something like an Apple USB-C to USB adapter, and buy a separate USB-A to USB-A cable?

