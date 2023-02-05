Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#303371 5-Feb-2023 12:42
In a major policy reversal, Apple have released an AI iCloud Off bot that will remove an iCloud Activation Lock from any device that fits their undisclosed criteria. The service unlocks all the way up to M1 MacBooks within a few minutes.

This is a soft release, I can't find any PR about the service. There are well over 200 million iCloud locked devices worldwide, I guess maybe this is something to do with their environmentally friendly concept, instead of leaving all those valuable devices to be used as paperweights, you now have the opportunity to return them to life.

The undefined criteria seems to be that the associated iCloud account (you do not need to know the account email or password) has not been used with that device for 12 months, or, if there's only 1 device tied to that account, 6 months of no use.

The device cannot be in Lost Mode, it must be FMI Clean. You need to upload a screenshot of a GSX report showing FMI Clean. iDevices bought direct from Apple don't get unlocked, neither do blacklisted iPhones.

Obviously older devices stand a better chance of not being used for the required time. As such, iPads like Air, Air 2, 5th & 6th gen are being unlocked within 10-60 minutes of applying, as are iPhones up to XS. You do not need proof of purchase, the GSX report will do.

If you have an iDevice with forgotten passcode / iCloud details tucked away in your cupboard, make the most of this simple opportunity by going to https://al-support.apple.com/#/getsupport & see if you get lucky.




  #3032095 5-Feb-2023 12:51
Thanks, have a cupboard full of locked iPhones at work, so will how I go with this :D

 

 




  #3032157 5-Feb-2023 13:53
That's huge.

 

 

 

Buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuut,

 

 

 

* has not been used with that device for 12 months, or, if there's only 1 device tied to that account, 6 months of no use. *

 

 

 

Yeah anyone who upgrades frequently is still going to have an active iCloud device unless they've swapped to Android and have stopped using Apple services completely.




