I've got an iPhone 12 and I've also got 200GB of iCloud storage.
This might be a daft question...but I'm nearly running out of storage on my phone.
Why can't I move the photos automatically onto iCloud and thereby free up space?
I've ensured that I've chosen 'Optimised for iCloud storage'.
But when I look at iCloud storage, it says I've used 65.3GB of 200GB. 62.7GB are used for photos.
When I then look at iPhone Storage, it says 62.6 of 64GB has been used.
I really need more space, as I otherwise can't run an iOS update.