I've got an iPhone 12 and I've also got 200GB of iCloud storage.

This might be a daft question...but I'm nearly running out of storage on my phone.

Why can't I move the photos automatically onto iCloud and thereby free up space?

I've ensured that I've chosen 'Optimised for iCloud storage'.

But when I look at iCloud storage, it says I've used 65.3GB of 200GB. 62.7GB are used for photos.

When I then look at iPhone Storage, it says 62.6 of 64GB has been used.

I really need more space, as I otherwise can't run an iOS update.