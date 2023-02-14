Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I've got an iPhone 12 and I've also got 200GB of iCloud storage.

 

This might be a daft question...but I'm nearly running out of storage on my phone.

 

Why can't I move the photos automatically onto iCloud and thereby free up space?

 

I've ensured that I've chosen 'Optimised for iCloud storage'.

 

But when I look at iCloud storage, it says I've used 65.3GB of 200GB. 62.7GB are used for photos.

 

When I then look at iPhone Storage, it says 62.6 of 64GB has been used.

 

I really need more space, as I otherwise can't run an iOS update.

It sounds as though your phone is still holding on to full versions of the photos even though you have optimise storage enabled. As long as you are confident that your phone has been fully backed up to iCloud it might be best to wipe it and start from scratch as a new phone. 

Done a quick Google yet? https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/free-up-your-iphone-storage-with-these-simple-tricks/




