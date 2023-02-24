Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Whatever became of Apple not providing a charger
Left Apple ages ago and haven't really looked back.  Been a few years since I purchased an iPhone but soon to do so for a family member.  My search skills seem to be failing me, whatever happened to the hoopla around phone companies not providing power bricks?  

 

I recall there were initial protests around the device not being fit for purpose etc (can't charge it so surely that's a fundamental fault).  I know it's not just an Apple thing either.  

 

I recall Apple were made to provide bricks in some countries because of their consumer laws, and a vague recollection in other countries that Apple would provide a brick on redemption of a purchase.  Did anything happen in NZ or did everyone just move on?  

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

 

 




gehenna
The market moved on, pretty much no handset comes with a charger now.  

Behodar
Rumour has it that this year's iPhone is going to need a new charger, and knowing Apple you'll probably have to buy it separately.

scuwp

Behodar:

 

Rumour has it that this year's iPhone is going to need a new charger, and knowing Apple you'll probably have to buy it separately.

 

 

I guess that's the next scam, sorry "customer experience improvement"... each new device needs a new type of charger to get the best out of the improved charging system.      




eracode
Behodar:

 

Rumour has it that this year's iPhone is going to need a new charger, and knowing Apple you'll probably have to buy it separately ….

 



 

…. and possibly a new type of cable too.




lxsw20
scuwp:

 

Behodar:

 

Rumour has it that this year's iPhone is going to need a new charger, and knowing Apple you'll probably have to buy it separately.

 

 

I guess that's the next scam, sorry "customer experience improvement"... each new device needs a new type of charger to get the best out of the improved charging system.      

 

 

 

 

They are being made to move to USB-C by the EU. I don't really see it as a bad thing if all common phones (Android/Apple) use the same charger.

MikeAqua
Samsung did provide them and Apple had to follow.  They tend to copy each other's features, to some extent.




Handsomedan
Having recently purchased a new iPhone (a few weeks ago) I can confirm there is a cable, but no charging brick. 

 

I have an excess of charging bricks in my home, so it's not an issue. 

 

They also have wireless charging available, so if that floats your boat - you can go down that route too. 




Benjip
Behodar:

 

Rumour has it that this year's iPhone is going to need a new charger, and knowing Apple you'll probably have to buy it separately.

 

 

Not likely. If the iPhone 15 range does move to USB-C, Apple will include a USB-C–to–USB-C cable in the box (rather than the current USB-C–to–Lightning cable they include), and it will work with any Apple USB-C power adapter that they've sold for the past 3+ years.

Dulouz
Handsomedan:

 

Having recently purchased a new iPhone (a few weeks ago) I can confirm there is a cable, but no charging brick. 

 

I have an excess of charging bricks in my home, so it's not an issue. 

 

They also have wireless charging available, so if that floats your boat - you can go down that route too. 

 

 

fearandloathing
Dulouz:

I find the absence of the brick annoying. I have plenty of USB-B bricks, very few USB-C (which cost $40 from Apple)



You don’t have to buy a charging brick from Apple, there are much better options out there.

