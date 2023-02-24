Left Apple ages ago and haven't really looked back. Been a few years since I purchased an iPhone but soon to do so for a family member. My search skills seem to be failing me, whatever happened to the hoopla around phone companies not providing power bricks?

I recall there were initial protests around the device not being fit for purpose etc (can't charge it so surely that's a fundamental fault). I know it's not just an Apple thing either.

I recall Apple were made to provide bricks in some countries because of their consumer laws, and a vague recollection in other countries that Apple would provide a brick on redemption of a purchase. Did anything happen in NZ or did everyone just move on?

Thanks