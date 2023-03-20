Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsApple iOS and devicesHdmi to a Ipad pro
#303920 20-Mar-2023 12:49
I am calling all clever ones! Is there an adapter that i could get to use the Chromecast plugged into a ipad pro some sort of adapter from lightning to female hdmi that would work?




Create new topic
  #3052317 20-Mar-2023 12:57
Nope - you cant use an iPad as a display in that way - apple ecosystem or nothing. Airplay to an Ipad works fine (but you an airplay broadcast device like appletv or other apple device), or some app to intercept the video signal and do something with it. but out of box.... nope.

 

 

 

what are you trying to do anyway?




  #3052318 20-Mar-2023 12:58
Something like this

  #3052319 20-Mar-2023 13:01
Clima:

 

Something like this

 

 

Exactly like that but will my Chromecast work be connected to it the person above seems to suggest not Bit costly to suck and see?




  #3052322 20-Mar-2023 13:10
antoniosk:

 

Nope - you cant use an iPad as a display in that way - apple ecosystem or nothing. Airplay to an Ipad works fine (but you an airplay broadcast device like appletv or other apple device), or some app to intercept the video signal and do something with it. but out of box.... nope.

 

 

 

what are you trying to do anyway?

 

 

I have a new chromecast that I was hoping to connect to a (laptop envy /surface/ portable monitor with only a usb socket) none seem to work.

 

I was hoping to find a way to display the chromecast screen on say the envy and have function control. I have the google interface on my tv no problem. Makes my brain hurt trying to work it out LOL




  #3052328 20-Mar-2023 13:27
The Chromecast needs to be plugged into an HDMI Input (eg tv or monitor) you can't use an HDMI output (laptop or ipad with lightning to hdmi converter) to display the casted content.




  #3052351 20-Mar-2023 14:01
There are many USB-C HDMI capture devices that can be used on laptops and android phones to view a HDMI source device. I use the FPV viewer app that shows any connected capture or camera device on the phone as a preview screen for my camera that I can put in a more useful location. It was cheaper than a small LCD monitor and I just have my old phone dedicated to it. Got a USB PD hub to try to use with it to keep it powered.

 

No idea if that would work on an iPad. Worth a shot tho since the devices are only $20 or so.




  #3052376 20-Mar-2023 14:47
gnfb:

 

Clima:

 

Something like this

 

 

Exactly like that but will my Chromecast work be connected to it the person above seems to suggest not Bit costly to suck and see?

 

 

 

 

which direction you want - the link above will mirror the ipad display to the input device over HMDI, normal a tv, if you want the output of the chromecast to be displayed on the ipad, then no it will not work.

