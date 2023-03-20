antoniosk: Nope - you cant use an iPad as a display in that way - apple ecosystem or nothing. Airplay to an Ipad works fine (but you an airplay broadcast device like appletv or other apple device), or some app to intercept the video signal and do something with it. but out of box.... nope. what are you trying to do anyway?

I have a new chromecast that I was hoping to connect to a (laptop envy /surface/ portable monitor with only a usb socket) none seem to work.

I was hoping to find a way to display the chromecast screen on say the envy and have function control. I have the google interface on my tv no problem. Makes my brain hurt trying to work it out LOL