Will restoring iPhone from backup reload anything that was causing problems?
CeeGee

#304097 4-Apr-2023 11:16
I've recently had a number of problems with my iPhone 12 running iOS 16.4.  I'm looking at doing a reset, but it seems to be that, if I restore from a backup, if there are any software issues, restoring would reintroduce them.

 

 

 

Any ideas?

gehenna
  #3058800 4-Apr-2023 11:25
It could do depending on where the problem originated.  I would do a fresh install, it's usually not as annoying as it sounds.

Mehrts
  #3058801 4-Apr-2023 11:27
What sort of problems have you been experiencing?

ANglEAUT
  #3058803 4-Apr-2023 11:34
gehenna:

 

It could do depending on where the problem originated.  I would do a fresh install, it's usually not as annoying as it sounds.

 

 

How do I not loose all of the iMessages with a fresh install? I do not want to loose those?




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.



surfisup1000
  #3058807 4-Apr-2023 11:36
CeeGee:

 

I've recently had a number of problems with my iPhone 12 running iOS 16.4.  I'm looking at doing a reset, but it seems to be that, if I restore from a backup, if there are any software issues, restoring would reintroduce them.

 

 

 

Any ideas?

 

 

That is a great question, I've often wondered that myself.  When I moved to my iPhone 14, I reinstalled everything from scratch in case of that very possibility. 

wellygary
  #3058808 4-Apr-2023 11:42
ANglEAUT:

 

How do I not loose all of the iMessages with a fresh install? I do not want to loose those?

 

 

Simplest way is to allow imessage to back to icloud, 

 

 

 

 

fearandloathing
  #3058811 4-Apr-2023 11:54
Turn on services to allow backup to iCloud: messages, photos, contacts etc.
you shouldn’t then need to restore from backup.

Be aware if you are using Authenticator apps, these will not be in the Apple cloud backup, or the iPhone backup

Also I have had issues on an iPhone that is fixed by signing out of my Apple ID on the phone and signing back in.


gehenna
  #3058818 4-Apr-2023 12:11
yeah enable icloud messages. you'll lose any sms messages though.



xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #3058823 4-Apr-2023 12:20
Mehrts:

 

What sort of problems have you been experiencing?

 

 

I'd like to know as well, as I have had a couple of users approach me with problems since recent updates....

 

 




