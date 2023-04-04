I've recently had a number of problems with my iPhone 12 running iOS 16.4. I'm looking at doing a reset, but it seems to be that, if I restore from a backup, if there are any software issues, restoring would reintroduce them.
Any ideas?
It could do depending on where the problem originated. I would do a fresh install, it's usually not as annoying as it sounds.
What sort of problems have you been experiencing?
gehenna:
It could do depending on where the problem originated. I would do a fresh install, it's usually not as annoying as it sounds.
How do I not loose all of the iMessages with a fresh install? I do not want to loose those?
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.
CeeGee:
I've recently had a number of problems with my iPhone 12 running iOS 16.4. I'm looking at doing a reset, but it seems to be that, if I restore from a backup, if there are any software issues, restoring would reintroduce them.
Any ideas?
That is a great question, I've often wondered that myself. When I moved to my iPhone 14, I reinstalled everything from scratch in case of that very possibility.
ANglEAUT:
How do I not loose all of the iMessages with a fresh install? I do not want to loose those?
Simplest way is to allow imessage to back to icloud,
yeah enable icloud messages. you'll lose any sms messages though.
Mehrts:
What sort of problems have you been experiencing?
I'd like to know as well, as I have had a couple of users approach me with problems since recent updates....
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Kiwiblast is now open for Lego and Hot Wheels!