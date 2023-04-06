Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesHow to best import photos from iPhone onto PC
duckDecoy

730 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#304127 6-Apr-2023 11:33
Send private message quote this post

I have an iphone that I connected to my newish PC hoping to download the photos onto it.

 

Windows popped up a message asking me what I want to do when this device is connected, and I selected import photos as that is basically all i'd ever want to do.

 

It opened up an app called PHOTOS and it said it was having trouble importing from that device.   I had to enter my passcode into my phone to 'trust' the PC (from memory that was the message) and then it opened the import window.

 

I told it to download all 1700 ish photos.   It got to 271 of 1700 and stalled.   Eventually I shut down the PHOTOS app and tried again.   Now when I try to import I just get the same message that it is having trouble importing from that device, I guess it isn't 'seeing' my phone for some reason.  My phone doesn't ask for a code to trust the computer.

 

 

 

So is there a way to fix this?

 

Or perhaps is there a different app that I can download and will work better than the MS Photos app?

 


I don't want to use the cloud, I just want the photos on my PC.

Create new topic
Dulouz
829 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3059724 6-Apr-2023 11:37
Send private message quote this post

I use iCloud windows app. Not sure if it is the best, but it works.




Amanon

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
duckDecoy

730 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3059728 6-Apr-2023 11:53
Send private message quote this post

Dulouz:

 

I use iCloud windows app. Not sure if it is the best, but it works.

 

 

Does that save it locally?  Sorry if dumb question, i've never used it

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 