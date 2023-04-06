I have an iphone that I connected to my newish PC hoping to download the photos onto it.

Windows popped up a message asking me what I want to do when this device is connected, and I selected import photos as that is basically all i'd ever want to do.

It opened up an app called PHOTOS and it said it was having trouble importing from that device. I had to enter my passcode into my phone to 'trust' the PC (from memory that was the message) and then it opened the import window.

I told it to download all 1700 ish photos. It got to 271 of 1700 and stalled. Eventually I shut down the PHOTOS app and tried again. Now when I try to import I just get the same message that it is having trouble importing from that device, I guess it isn't 'seeing' my phone for some reason. My phone doesn't ask for a code to trust the computer.

So is there a way to fix this?

Or perhaps is there a different app that I can download and will work better than the MS Photos app?



I don't want to use the cloud, I just want the photos on my PC.