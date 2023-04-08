I've been asked if I can help with accessing an iPad of a family member that passed away recently.

He was using fingerprint usually to access it, but after a full restart it prompts for a PIN first. We do not know what the PIN is.

Weve been through all his note books etc and no go.... tried doing password resets for his Icloud account which go.... to the iPad :(

What would Apples stance be on this - too bad ? Or might they help with proof of his passing ?

All his life was on this thing so dont want to do a recovery on it, and no, he didnt have a backup as the iPad was his only piece of tech.