xpd

xpd

#304141 8-Apr-2023 09:01
I've been asked if I can help with accessing an iPad of a family member that passed away recently.

 

He was using fingerprint usually to access it, but after a full restart it prompts for a PIN first. We do not know what the PIN is.

 

Weve been through all his note books etc and no go.... tried doing password resets for his Icloud account which go.... to the iPad :(

 

What would Apples stance be on this - too bad ? Or might they help with proof of his passing ? 

 

All his life was on this thing so dont want to do a recovery on it, and no, he didnt have a backup as the iPad was his only piece of tech.

 

 




Create new topic
  #3060280 8-Apr-2023 09:28
Apple won’t give you or reset the pin. At most (with proof of death) they will bypass iCloud and let you reset & reuse the device.




  #3060281 8-Apr-2023 09:52
Apples support document:

 

How to request access to a deceased family member's Apple account




  #3060284 8-Apr-2023 10:26
my understanding if you can provide proof to apple with the passing of you loved one, they should be able to help.




  #3060291 8-Apr-2023 11:23
You're out of luck,

 

Apple will provide access to the iCloud account, and will allow re-use of the device, but only after the device is reset... Sorry..

 

 

 

From the Apple link

 

"Apple provides options for their loved ones to request access to or delete their Apple ID and the data stored with it.

 

While we may also be able to help remove Activation Lock from devices that use your loved one’s original Apple ID, their iPhone, iPod, and iPad will need to be restored to factory settings before they can be used with another Apple ID. Please note that devices locked with a passcode are protected by passcode encryption, and Apple can't help remove the passcode lock without erasing the device."

