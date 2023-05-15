Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
iPhone14 Satellite SOS now available in NZ
johno1234

871 posts

Ultimate Geek


#304556 15-May-2023 09:03
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/technology/2023/05/apple-s-emergency-sos-via-satellite-now-available-to-iphone-14-users-in-new-zealand.html

 

Is this technology different to the Apple Watch Ultra's satellite SOS feature?

 

 

Benjip
872 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3076256 15-May-2023 09:33
Nice one! Here's the news article on the Apple website too.

 

I tested this out in the US earlier this year (there's an easy/simple test mode) so looking forward to trying it here too.

 
 
 
 

boosacnoodle
541 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3076269 15-May-2023 10:16
That is fantastic to see. Just gave it a try now. Initial thoughts are that it takes around 20 seconds to send a message. Presumably there is some delay receiving a response from the emergency response centre so you would need to be visible to the sky the whole time. That said, it worked reasonably well even indoors (though I did have to move from one side of the house to the other a few times so the satellites must have been more or less overhead).

wellygary
7149 posts

Uber Geek


  #3076270 15-May-2023 10:21
Without raining on NZ's Parade, for a Country like Australia this is HUGE, Outback emergency communications have traditionally required separate dedicated equipment, the ability to call for help with a standard ( albeit most recent) phone when you are stuck in the middle of nowhere will revolutionise search and rescue...



Batman
Mad Scientist
28762 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3076271 15-May-2023 10:31
what's the prerequisite for satelite comms?

 

a special antenna?

 

will be looking for this when i get my next phone i guess




alasta
6000 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3076279 15-May-2023 10:49
johno1234:

 

I don't think the Watch Ultra has satellite SOS. It just has the standard SOS feature which connects via 4G. 

