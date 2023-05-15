https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/technology/2023/05/apple-s-emergency-sos-via-satellite-now-available-to-iphone-14-users-in-new-zealand.html
Is this technology different to the Apple Watch Ultra's satellite SOS feature?
Nice one! Here's the news article on the Apple website too.
I tested this out in the US earlier this year (there's an easy/simple test mode) so looking forward to trying it here too.
That is fantastic to see. Just gave it a try now. Initial thoughts are that it takes around 20 seconds to send a message. Presumably there is some delay receiving a response from the emergency response centre so you would need to be visible to the sky the whole time. That said, it worked reasonably well even indoors (though I did have to move from one side of the house to the other a few times so the satellites must have been more or less overhead).
Without raining on NZ's Parade, for a Country like Australia this is HUGE, Outback emergency communications have traditionally required separate dedicated equipment, the ability to call for help with a standard ( albeit most recent) phone when you are stuck in the middle of nowhere will revolutionise search and rescue...
what's the prerequisite for satelite comms?
a special antenna?
will be looking for this when i get my next phone i guess
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
johno1234:
I don't think the Watch Ultra has satellite SOS. It just has the standard SOS feature which connects via 4G.