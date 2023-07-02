So our daughter's AppleID account has become locked, and we've discovered it wasn't initally configured with her phone number. In fact we've no idea what number was used or who's it was. It isn't an older number of her's as she's always had the same phone number, and we've tried a number of her friend's numbers that match the last two digits.

We need access as her iiPhone has just come back from repair and needs a reset before use, but even though we know

Her AppleID

Her attached email address

The correct password for Apple ID

The Serial number and IMEI and model detail of the IPhone

Apple currently won't unlock the phone or reset the Apple ID Login.

Apple have offered to reset the phone if we can fine the original purchase details of the phone, but it is a an old (2018) phone originally off a friends account, so we're trying to get details off the carrier.

Has anyone got some guidance as today we've spent an hour on each of Apple's online chat and with their phone support. They simply wouldn't provide an approach where we could regain access to the AppleID unless we know the recovery phone number. Even a reset via email requires us to know the recovery phone number.

Right now budget wise a new, or even second hand, phone is out of the question. Even getting the phone's screen repaired was a stretch as a young family.