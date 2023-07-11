We control our AppleTV 4 using the inbuilt remote control of our two iPhone 12s but one of those iPhones often loses communication with the AppleTV which is usually restored by restarting the phone. The other phone is always reliable. Any ideas why one phone is unreliable please?
Some notes about the setup:
- The AppleTV is located in a metal data cabinet which prevents the Bluetooth remote from being used
- The AppleTV is located there as it feeds an HDMI splitter and extender that streams to multiple TVs
- The AppleTV is connected to a network switch by Ethernet cable
- The phones connect to the network via a TP Link Deco X20 mesh WiFi
- The offending iPhone doesn't seem to have any other issue (such as network connection, broadband performance, call quality)