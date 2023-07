Hi there just wondering if it's possible to view the contents of an iphone backup in Windows Explorer?

IIRC i could do it on a mac, where i would just navigate to the backup folder in finder and view the photos etc?

But in Windows it doesn't seem to allow me to open the files in Windows?

Otherwise if i was imagining things - is there a way to achieve this? ie navigate to an old itunes backup folder and open/retrieve saved photos?

Thanks in advance