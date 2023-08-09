Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devicesHelp needed for Year 11 Science Fair Project - SafeDrive NZ
alsta

#306635 9-Aug-2023 12:48
Hi all!

 

My 15yo Year 11 son has entered the NIWA Science Fair at the end of the month and he'd love some help with getting some data for it over the next week.

 

He’s built an iPhone app which (and I quote)…

 

 “helps to address the main causes of automobile crashes. The app uses audio cues to alert drivers of potential risks related to these crash-causing factors. Safe Drive NZ has been created to collect data for research purposes to assess the effectiveness of these cues.”

 

 

He now needs some willing testers! 

 

All that's required is to install the app via a public TestFlight link and then go for (at least) 2 drives with it running. 

 

You enter your destination, then start the journey, then make sure you end the journey once you arrive. The first drive collects baseline driving behaviour, the second and subsequent drives have audio interactions enabled. 

 

A bit more info and instructions to install are at http://safedrive.nz

 

Thanks heaps! Jesse is super excited to see how things go in the real world…and I’m really excited to not have to do any more beta testing drives!

 

****

 

FAQ

 

What do I need to do?

 

Head to the website he's built @ http://safedrive.nz - install instructions are there. (Note if you don't have TestFlight you'll need to go back to the SafeDrive NZ site to install the app. Don't tap the TestFlight "Redeem" button)

 

Then what?

 

Launch the app before you go for a drive, set your destination and then put your phone down and drive normally. The first trip collects some baseline data around driving behaviour - Important - you need to end the journey when you arrive or at least get within 200m of the destination you've entered.

 

The next time you use the app you might get some audio cues, you can tell if the baseline drive registered if you get a weather report when you start the second journey

 

Is 2 drives enough?

 

Technically yes, but the more drives you do, the better the data!

 

Is this for real???

 

Yes, Jesse has managed to layer a publicly-available database from Waka Kotahi on top of Apple's MapKit and somehow make it all work - yet he's incapable of making his bed in the morning...🙄😆

 

 




Twitter : @twocolddogs

SATTV
  #3113685 9-Aug-2023 12:53
Way to make me feel totally inadaquit, when I was 15 there is no way I could have done anything remotly close to cleaver as this.

 

Well done to your son for this.

 

I will look more at it tonight.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

