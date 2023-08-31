I just recently purchased an Ottocast U2-AIR to use with my 2019 Mazda CX-5 and thought I would share my experience in case anyone is interested.

The device cost $150 from the web site linked above and appears to be very professionally packaged. I am not a tech person but still found the setup very easy; just plug it in and follow a few simple steps as per the documentation. It has worked seamlessly apart from two issues:

The car entertainment display often defaults to being turned off when I start the car and I have to manually turn it back on. I never experienced this before using the Ottocast.

On one occassion the car entertainment system indicated the Carplay was active but refused to let me select and engage it.

It's important to note that the old Mazda MZD Connect system in my car is known to be extremely glitchy and I would go as far as to say that the Ottocast has probably been more reliable than when I was using direct wired Carplay. I would be reasonably confident that it would work flawlessly with the newer Mazda Connect platform but I guess it's hard to predict how well it might work with the multitude of other cars out there.

Overall I would highly recommend the Ottocast.