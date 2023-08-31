Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devices - Ottocast - Wireless Carplay Adaptor Review
I just recently purchased an Ottocast U2-AIR to use with my 2019 Mazda CX-5 and thought I would share my experience in case anyone is interested.

 

The device cost $150 from the web site linked above and appears to be very professionally packaged. I am not a tech person but still found the setup very easy; just plug it in and follow a few simple steps as per the documentation. It has worked seamlessly apart from two issues:

 

  • The car entertainment display often defaults to being turned off when I start the car and I have to manually turn it back on. I never experienced this before using the Ottocast.
  • On one occassion the car entertainment system indicated the Carplay was active but refused to let me select and engage it.

It's important to note that the old Mazda MZD Connect system in my car is known to be extremely glitchy and I would go as far as to say that the Ottocast has probably been more reliable than when I was using direct wired Carplay. I would be reasonably confident that it would work flawlessly with the newer Mazda Connect platform but I guess it's hard to predict how well it might work with the multitude of other cars out there. 

 

Overall I would highly recommend the Ottocast. 

I also bought one of these a wee while ago, through Amazon.com.au ($112NZD) and find it works really well.  I have a 2020 Mazda CX-5 and it's quite reliable, on occasion like all of these I have to unplug and replug it but well worth it.

 
 
 
 

Thanks - how does it work with multiple drivers who might want to connect?

Can't say, I'm the only driver.



Thanks @alasta - sounds good. Just ordered one from Amazon AU. Fortunately it had a $20 discount offer and free shipping - cost AUD82 = ~NZD90. Due next Thurs.




SheriffNZ:

 

Thanks - how does it work with multiple drivers who might want to connect?

 

 

 

 

I have the carlinkit 3, if you have multiple devices, a list to choose which one to connect to pops up when booting up, if nothing is selected it will try connect to the last device that was connected. 

 

 

 

I think some of the newer adapters can handle mutiple connections at once, but not 100% sure which ones. 

razor2000nz:

SheriffNZ:

 

Thanks - how does it work with multiple drivers who might want to connect?

 

 

 

 

I have the carlinkit 3, if you have multiple devices, a list to choose which one to connect to pops up when booting up, if nothing is selected it will try connect to the last device that was connected. 

 

 

 

I think some of the newer adapters can handle mutiple connections at once, but not 100% sure which ones. 

 

 

Thanks for that.

