Apple watch Battery Replacement
gnfb

#306923 4-Sep-2023 14:40
After you have picked yourself up of the floor is it possible? in NZ any ideas of cost ? and anyone to suggest who knows what they are doing?




alasta
  #3123573 4-Sep-2023 15:12
This page has battery service pricing which appears to be $155 for the standard model or $190 for the Ultra. If you click 'get service' then it will show options for how and where to get it done. 

 
 
 
 

Handsomedan
  #3123601 4-Sep-2023 16:08
Generally speaking an authorised agent will send it off and a refurb with fresh battery etc will be swapped out for the one you took in. Better than new. 




ezbee
  #3123620 4-Sep-2023 17:46
Replacing Apple watch batteries to see if they work.
i almost flinched each time he was slitting open the heated iwatches with a hobby knife.

 

10min onward in video below 'ooops' , 

 

I Bought 16 BROKEN Apple Watches - Can I fix Them?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yONb7fIGfA

2 years ago...

 

I case a peek at the process is of interest.

