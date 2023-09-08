Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devices IPHONE SE2022 IOS 16.5 roaming question
OldGeek

#306968 8-Sep-2023 15:35
In the settings app there is no reference to 'roaming' at all.  In most references to this online, the instruction is to open the settings app, choose 'Mobile Data' and then options shown include roaming.  In my settings app, the top level choice is 'Mobile' and when I choose this there are no references at all to 'roaming'.

 

My objective is to avoid roaming charges when overseas by using wifi calling exclusively - offline if not connected via wifi.

 

I am using a standard SIM.  I used ESIM for a while but with the nearest 2D store an hour's drive away, it is difficult to swap to a backup (android) phone that I have if the need arises.




michaelmurfy
cat
  #3125026 8-Sep-2023 15:50
Hey there - just a quick note, if you're still running iOS 16.5 please upgrade this ASAP to iOS 16.6.1.

 

A rather serious zero day has been disclosed and is under active exploitation: https://citizenlab.ca/2023/09/blastpass-nso-group-iphone-zero-click-zero-day-exploit-captured-in-the-wild/ 

 

On my iPhone there is a "Data Roaming" option on my 2degrees sim so perhaps that? I don't think you can fully turn off roaming.




Behodar
  #3125028 8-Sep-2023 15:52
You don't have a Mobile Data Options submenu?

 

Benjip
  #3125029 8-Sep-2023 15:52
What do you see when you tap Settings --> Mobile --> Mobile Data Options?

 

You should see roaming options within that new page.



RunningMan
  #3125039 8-Sep-2023 16:13
Try settings->about to update carrier settings too.

OldGeek

  #3125058 8-Sep-2023 16:58
Behodar:

 

You don't have a Mobile Data Options submenu?

 

 

 

On my version, there is no 'Mobile Data Options' between 'Mobile Data' and 'Personal Hotspot'.




MadEngineer
  #3125067 8-Sep-2023 17:46
Settings. General. Reset. Reset Network Settings.




Linux
  #3125115 8-Sep-2023 18:10
Flight mode and then turn on WiFi and then WiFi calling will work

