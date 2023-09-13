Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How to automate an iPhone to wake up and play Radio NZ app live stream
#307033 13-Sep-2023 18:03
I am hoping some clever person out there can help me. I would like to use my iPhone in the new Standby mode in IOS 17 as a bedside alarm clock that will automatically turn on Radio NZ and play the live stream as an alarm in the morning.

 

I think I can work out how to set an automation that would open the Radio NZ app when I stop the alarm, or even to open the app at the same time instead of an alarm, but can't work how to instruct the app to then just play the live stream with no interaction from me?

 

 

 

Any wise help gratefully accepted, or any other solutions to achieve the same goal!

  #3127354 13-Sep-2023 18:27
I don’t think there’s a way to link it with the alarm function, but you could set up a Shortcuts automation to run at a set time.

All the shortcut really needs to do is the Open URL action with one of the streams on this page - https://www.rnz.co.nz/listen/amfm - but you could also get it to set the volume and/or AirPlay too if you wanted.

I haven’t tested this but that’s where I would start - GLHF!

 
 
 
 

  #3127378 13-Sep-2023 19:45
Do you have to use the RNZ app, or could you use Apple Music to play RNZ National? I have set up the latter in shortcuts to do exactly what you're suggesting:

 

 

  #3127393 13-Sep-2023 20:41
alasta:

 

Do you have to use the RNZ app, or could you use Apple Music to play RNZ National? I have set up the latter in shortcuts to do exactly what you're suggesting:

 

 

 

 

 

 

THANK YOU!! You have made my day - all set up, and working perfectly.

 

cheers

 

Peter



  #3127399 13-Sep-2023 21:08
The RNZ stations are on the Rova app which also has an alarm function 

