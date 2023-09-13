I am hoping some clever person out there can help me. I would like to use my iPhone in the new Standby mode in IOS 17 as a bedside alarm clock that will automatically turn on Radio NZ and play the live stream as an alarm in the morning.

I think I can work out how to set an automation that would open the Radio NZ app when I stop the alarm, or even to open the app at the same time instead of an alarm, but can't work how to instruct the app to then just play the live stream with no interaction from me?

Any wise help gratefully accepted, or any other solutions to achieve the same goal!