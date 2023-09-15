Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devicesApple music - Syncing question
JPNZ

1140 posts

Uber Geek


#307058 15-Sep-2023 09:38
Hi all,

 

I know you can't stream from two devices at once with a single AM plan but I am wanting something slightly different.

 

What I would like is if I am playing music on my Apple TV (connected to AVR) or from my iPad (Airplay to my AVR) to be able to open my phone and able to queue music or add further songs to a currently playing playlist. When I have AM playing on the apple TV or iPad its not linked between any of my devices. I believe in iOS 13 apple had an audio sharing feature but for the life of me I cannot see anywhere you can synchronise AM across all of your devices.

 

Any help would be appreciated 




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch SE2, iPhone XR

Benjip
882 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3128103 15-Sep-2023 11:38
On your iPhone/iPad, if you swipe down to see the Control Centre, do you see a square in the top right-hand corner that says "Not Playing" and has the AirPlay/source icon?

 

If so, you should be able to tap on that and it should show your Apple TV somewhere on the list. You can then select that, and it should mean that your iPhone/iPad now controls whatever is playing on the Apple TV.

