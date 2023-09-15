Hi all,

I know you can't stream from two devices at once with a single AM plan but I am wanting something slightly different.

What I would like is if I am playing music on my Apple TV (connected to AVR) or from my iPad (Airplay to my AVR) to be able to open my phone and able to queue music or add further songs to a currently playing playlist. When I have AM playing on the apple TV or iPad its not linked between any of my devices. I believe in iOS 13 apple had an audio sharing feature but for the life of me I cannot see anywhere you can synchronise AM across all of your devices.

Any help would be appreciated